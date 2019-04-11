× Steven Tanger Center announces line-up of shows for inaugural season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center has announced the full line-up of shows set to hit the stage during the 2020-2021 Inaugural Broadway season.

This season of six direct-from New York shows marks the center’s first.

These are the shows you can expect to see:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical — May 26 to 31, 2020

Come From Away — Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020

Wicked — Nov. 18 to Dec. 6, 2020

Disney’s The Lion King — March 3 to 14, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen — April 6 to 11, 2021

Mean Girls — May 4 to 9, 2021

The announcement comes in partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management.

Nick Scandalios, executive vice president of the Nederlander Organization, said, “Nederlander is thrilled to be bringing these outstanding Broadway shows direct from New York to the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. The entire community has given tremendous support to the Tanger Center and the initial deposit campaign. We could not be more proud to partner with this community and to bring national touring Broadway to the Triad.”

Lynn Singleton, president of PFM, said, “Along with our partners at Nederlander and the City of Greensboro, we are proud to be a part of such an ambitious project that will bring world-class productions into this community.”

Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, said, “Through our partnership with Nederlander and PFM, we have delivered on our promise to the Triad to bring a spectacular lineup of premier national touring Broadway productions to the Tanger Center. The incredible public enthusiasm for this inaugural season will allow us to continue to attract blockbuster hit shows and is a critical component to the success of the Tanger Center.”