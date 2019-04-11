× Star of Trivago commercials arrested for drunk driving

HOUSTON — The man known for starring in Trivago commercials was arrested for drunk driving in Houston, according to KTRK.

Tim Williams, 52, was reportedly found passed out at the wheel with his foot on the brake in a lane of traffic at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Williams has an acting career dating back to the 1990s but became well known as the spokesperson of Trivago.

Williams has appeared in films “Valkyrie,” “Ninja Assassin,” “Labyrinth of Lies” and others.