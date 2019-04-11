Search and rescue to continue after Durham gas explosion killed 1, injured 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. — Crews will return the site of a fatal gas explosion to continue search and rescue efforts Thursday, the morning after the tragic event.

The explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 North Duke Street when a contractor hit a gas line.

That contractor was hired by Kaffeinate coffee shop and did receive the required permits before beginning work, according to North Carolina 811 Executive Director Louis Panzer.

The explosion killed one person, injured 17 others and took down a building in downtown Durham on Wednesday morning.

In the daylight you can see all of the windows on the West Village Apartments building on Duke Street are blown out. People who live in this building can’t stay here for the time being. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/E7C5Z90ISY — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) April 11, 2019

On Wednesday night, Durham officials identified 61-year-old Kong Lee, the owner of Kaffeinate Coffee Shop, as the person killed in the blast.

The shop's website says he moved to North Carolina in 1993 and has been part of of the Triangle community for two decades.

Hundreds have commented on social media saying Lee had a kindess and compassion that made people's day.

One Durham firefighter was seriously injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The Professional Fire Fighters of Durham tweeted Wednesday evening, "In true firefighter fashion, our brother is cutting up and in good spirits after surgery!"

A Dominion Energy employee was also injured in the explosion.

"We've had a terrible tragedy today. ... I feel a real sense of loss and grief," Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said at a Wednesday press conference.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As close as I’m able to get right now to the site of the explosion. I’m told a coffee shop near the site took a large portion of the impact. “Several people,” laying in the street is how witnesses are describing it to me. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/FQkZfxlfew — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) April 10, 2019

Durham Fire Crews continue to work in the area, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XNOPxdnSUn — Durham Fire Department (@durhamcityfire) April 10, 2019

Terrible scene in downtown Durham. "One gentleman in the street was writhing around in blood." After Durham blast, witness describes scene: ‘There was a lot of blood’ https://t.co/3CTsNgchGq — Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) April 10, 2019

This is so sad. One dead, a firefighter at hospital with serious injuries, and more than a dozen people hurt. Officials saying additional resources making way to scene. #DurhamFire #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/7WriyWonCx — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 10, 2019

I’m with county leaders from across NC in a ballroom at the Durham Convention Center, where the gas explosion was quite loud and it shook the chandeliers. Hoping everyone is ok. Thank you to our first responders already on the scene. — Greg Ford (@GregFordNC) April 10, 2019

“All I could think about was my wife and kids.” @TimABC11 interviewing eyewitness after massive explosive in #DowntownDurham. He is reporting several evacuations in the area. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VNn0POhsDs — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 10, 2019

Gov. Cooper is monitoring the situation and @NCEmergency is on the ground assisting local officials. https://t.co/6fGJXii0HM — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 10, 2019

I’ve seen posts from a couple of downtown businesses (@goorshadurham and Not Just Paper) that they are closed for the day due to the incident. City officials still encouraging everyone to avoid the downtown area as they work. #Durham — Sarah Krueger (@WRALSarah) April 10, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video