High Point woman dies after crash caused by possible medical issue

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman died after a crash caused by a medical event, according to police.

At about 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a crash in the area of 1715 Westchester Drive.

Police determined that 41-year-old Tia L. Ashcroft, of High Point, was driving a 2002 Mercedes Benz C320 four-door sedan south on Westchester Drive when the car hit another vehicle between Chestnut Drive and Phillipe Avenue.

The Mercedes Benz then drove off the road to the left, hit a light pole, crashed into a tree and came to a stop in the northbound lanes of Westchester Drive.

Police say 41-year-old Tia L. Ashcroft, of High Point, died as responders were taking her to the hospital. She was the only person in the car.

Officers interviewed witnesses and family members, concluding that the crash happened after Ashcroft suffered a medical event at the wheel.