HanesBrands announces plans to cease production at Mount Airy sock manufacturing facility

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands announced Thursday that it will cease operations at its sock manufacturing plant in Mount Airy after ramping down production over the next several months, the company said in a news release.

The company will begin to reduce production beginning in May and is expected to end all production by October. The Mount Airy facility, which makes Hanes and Champion socks, has approximately 220 employees, including approximately 200 hourly employees.

Hanes will offer jobs within the company’s nearby distribution center operations to displaced employees who are interested, the company said. For those who do not wish to relocate to other operations, the company will provide severance benefits and career transition assistance and will apply to the federal government for U.S. Trade Adjustment Act assistance for affected employees.

The company’s closest distribution centers are located 30 miles south of Mounty Airy in the Northridge Industrial Park in Rural Hall. The company also operates distribution centers in Winston-Salem and High Point, as well as elsewhere in North Carolina and Virginia.