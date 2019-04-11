Gun found at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school in Winston-Salem went into lockdown after a student saw a gun Thursday, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The Philo-Hill Magnet Academy student told staff that they had spotted a gun prompting a lockdown at 9:45 a.m.
Officers came to the school and seized the gun.
The lockdown was lifted at about 10:05 a.m.
Officers continue to investigate the incident, according to WS/FCS.
Just a day earlier, Greensboro police said a Western Guilford High School student is facing charges after bringing a gun to school. The 18-year-old student is charged with going armed in terror of the public and possession of a weapon on school grounds.
