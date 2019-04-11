× Gun found at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school in Winston-Salem went into lockdown after a student saw a gun Thursday, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The Philo-Hill Magnet Academy student told staff that they had spotted a gun prompting a lockdown at 9:45 a.m.

Officers came to the school and seized the gun.

The lockdown was lifted at about 10:05 a.m.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, according to WS/FCS.

Just a day earlier, Greensboro police said a Western Guilford High School student is facing charges after bringing a gun to school. The 18-year-old student is charged with going armed in terror of the public and possession of a weapon on school grounds.