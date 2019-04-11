WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 12-21-23-39-67 (6)

Gun found at Northeast Guilford High same week as guns found at 2 other Triad schools

Northeast Guilford High School (Google Maps)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A school resource officer found a gun at Northeast Guilford High School, making it the third found at a Triad school this week.

At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, a school resource officer at Northeast Guilford High School found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol on a student, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The officer learned of the gun from an anonymous tip.

The student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property.

No one was threatened or injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

That same day, Greensboro police said a Western Guilford High School student is facing charges after bringing a gun to school. The 18-year-old student is charged with going armed in terror of the public and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

On Thursday, Philo-Hill Magnet Academy in Winston-Salem went into lockdown after a student saw a gun. Officers came to the school and seized the weapon.

