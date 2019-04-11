Chefs pitch in to feed first responders after Durham gas explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. — They may not work there, but that didn't stop chefs from helping to feed first responders at Maverick's in Durham, WTVD reports.

The Toms Building at West Village is uninhabitable for now, so PSNC has set up a help center at Maverick's Taproom where residents can pick up hotel vouchers.

Maverick's, in the meantime, opened Wednesday night to feed first responders.

"I was here a few minutes after 10 a.m., right before the explosion hit," said Adam Barron, chef at the Federal, which had windows blown out by the explosion.

Barron and another chef went to cook at Maverick's to help out even though they don't work there.

"Anytime anything happens whether it's good or bad, Durham seems to come together," said RJ St. John, another local chef. "This is what makes this town great. It's why so many people want to live there."

Read more at WTVD.