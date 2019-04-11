Caitlin Can’t Remember: ‘Is This As Good As It Gets?’ — the podcast episode 7

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been 18 months. There have been a lot of questions and sparingly few answers. Chris and Jennifer Little have tried just about everything they can think of — and, certainly, everything they can afford — to try to find an answer to their teenage daughter’s anterograde amnesia. They continue to hit dead ends, leading them to wonder, “Is this as good as it gets for Caitlin?”

Caitlin Can’t Remember — read the web stories and watch the videos

