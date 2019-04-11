Caitlin Can’t Remember: ‘Is This As Good As It Gets?’ — the podcast episode 7

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been 18 months. There have been a lot of questions and sparingly few answers. Chris and Jennifer Little have tried just about everything they can think of — and, certainly, everything they can afford — to try to find an answer to their teenage daughter’s anterograde amnesia. They continue to hit dead ends, leading them to wonder, “Is this as good as it gets for Caitlin?”
