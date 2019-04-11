Bennett College’s vice president of finance resigns amid accreditation battle, petition for his removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College is looking for a new finance leader after a student petition called for the removal of the man who oversaw the college's funds as it nearly lost accreditation.

Vice President of Business and Finance LeRoy Summers Jr. resigned April 2. It is unclear if Summers resignation was in any way related to the petition.

Bennett senior Alexis Branch launched an online petition calling for Summers to be removed by March 11. The petition said that Bennett failed to progress under his financial guidance over the past couple of years.

At the board of trustees' request, an accounting firm conducted a forensic evaluation of the college's financial records and practices and found no evidence of fiscal mismanagement or misappropriation.

Bennett College lost its accreditation on Feb. 18 over a lack of sufficient funds, but a federal judge reinstated the college's accreditation while the college sues its accreditation agency.

The college is now looking for Summers' replacement who will lead the college through the accreditation processes with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

Latoya Flamer will serve in the interim. She has been with Bennett for more than a decade, including time as the Associate Vice President for Business and Finance and Controller.

Nearly a month after Bennett filed a lawsuit against the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to maintain its accreditation, Bennett College President Dr. Phyllis Dawkins said she was optimistic about stabilizing the institution.

“I am very confident that this will not happen again,” she said.