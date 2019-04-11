2 charged after man shot, killed in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two men have been arrested after a man was shot and killed earlier this month in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Dylan Charles Garrison, 20, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

On April 3 at 3:58 p.m., officers came to the 900 block of High Street after gunshots were reported.

Police found 37-year-old Christopher Antonio Wooten, of Greensboro, in the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Wooten was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

Jayquan Tyrik Ford, 19, of Greensboro, was also arrested in connection with Wooten's death. Ford is charged with accessory after the fact.