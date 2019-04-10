Video shows woman kicking child at daycare; worker arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — A woman has been charged with assault after video obtained by WPIX captured her allegedly kicking a toddler at a Brooklyn day care, after the boy refused to take a nap, his mother said.

Valeriaya Buonadonna, 36, of Brooklyn, was arrested after the incident at Znayka Day Care Center on Avenue U on Tuesday, police said.

Video shows the disturbing few seconds when the 2-year-old boy was picked up from his chair, tossed on the ground and kicked by the woman, according to police.

A witness apparently alerted the boy’s parents to the incident, leading to Buonadonna’s arrest.

The child's mother, who does not wish to be identified, says the attack happened after her son refused to take a nap.

"I was so angry, there was nothing I could do. She was in the classroom with kids," the mother said. "It's just sad. I know you see this all the time, but I would never think it would happen to my child."

The mother said she is satisfied with the investigation, but added that officials at the day care have not said anything to her.

"When I walked in there, they didn't have much to say," she said. "They didn't apologize — nothing."

Day care officials also refused to comment when WPIX approached them Wednesday morning.

The child suffered pain and bruising to his leg because of the incident, according to his mother, who plans to take him to a doctor.

City records show the day care does have an up-to-date license. It was last inspected in August 2018 and had no violations.