Two men arrested after holding five people, including 6-month-old, at gunpoint in Thomasville home

Posted 10:11 am, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, April 10, 2019

Dominique Dashon Sheppard and Donnell Lovell Rogers

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two man allegedly held five people, including a 6-month-old baby, at gunpoint during a police standoff in Thomasville.

At about 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded after a report that people were being held against their will at 212-4 Washboard Road.

A witness saw two men go into the home and would not let anyone leave. The suspects reportedly had a gun or knife.

When officers arrived, they tried to make contact with someone inside and heard a female voice shout that someone was holding them at gunpoint.

The Thomasville Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded as officers set up a perimeter.

A victim was able to tell the CNT that two people with handguns were holding five people, including a 6-month-old baby, at gunpoint.

Donnell Lovell Rogers, 23, of High Point, a suspect, tried to escape through a window at 9:05 p.m.

In the commotion, the victims were able to escape.

Only the second suspect was left inside.

After orders from the SRT, Dominique Dashon Sheppard, 22, of Thomasville, surrendered at 10:48 p.m.

Officers found two handguns in the home.

Sheppard and Rogers are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting, delaying and obstructing.

Rogers was also charged with altering the serial number of a firearm.

Sheppard received no bond. Rogers received a $100,000 bond.

More charges are still pending.

