SUV rear-ends school bus with students on board in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An SUV rear-ended a school bus in Guilford County Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

About four or five children were on the bus, but no one was reported injured.

Guilford County Schools reports the bus was First Student bus number 136. GCS contracts with First Student to transport children with special needs or pre-kindergarten students.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Suburban hit the back of the bus near the intersection of E. Lee Street and Castleton Road.

It is unclear if the driver will face charges.