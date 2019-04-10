WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 11-22-34-44-58 (9)

SUV rear-ends school bus with students on board in Guilford County

Posted 8:16 am, April 10, 2019, by

(Lindsay Tuman/WGHP)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An SUV rear-ended a school bus in Guilford County Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

About four or five children were on the bus, but no one was reported injured.

Guilford County Schools reports the bus was First Student bus number 136. GCS contracts with First Student to transport children with special needs or pre-kindergarten students.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Suburban hit the back of the bus near the intersection of E. Lee Street and Castleton Road.

It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.