Student charged after gun found in backpack at Western Guilford High School

Posted 5:16 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17PM, April 10, 2019
Western Guilford High School

Western Guilford High School (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a Western Guilford High School student is facing charges tonight after he brought a gun to school.

The 18-year-old student is charged with going armed in terror of the public and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

On Tuesday, a school employee heard that a student might have had a gun on campus.

The school resource officer pulled that student from class and found a gun in the student’s backpack.

A phone message was sent to parents telling them about what happened and saying no one was threatened or harmed.

