Police officer suspended for leaving work early to visit strip club

DENVER - An officer with the Denver Police Department was suspended for 10 days after he left work early to go to a strip club, according to KDVR

Police said back in November, Officer Shederick Dobbin went to a strip club at 2:25 p.m. He was scheduled to be on duty until 3 p.m.

Video shows Dobbin entering PT's Showclub on West Evans Avenue near Ruby Hill Park.

Police said Dobbin also misused a police database to look up the criminal history of a dancer and two of her associates at the club.

The dancer was found dead in Lakewood in November. Lakewood police said Dobbin is not a suspect.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the dancer's death and have not yet determined whether it is a homicide case.

Police also said Dobbin failed to inventory and secure personal property left inside an arrested person's vehicle that was impounded.