Guilford Basics initiative to help set students up for success in school and life

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Setting up every student for success is the goal behind a new initiative in Guilford County.

Today the Cemala Foundation along with Ready for School, Ready for Life announced a new effort called Guilford Basics.

It's five free simple things parents can do with their children every day to help lay the foundation for success in and out of the classroom.

Experts say the early years are the most important.

"Eighty percent of brain development is happening between the ages of 0 to 3 so what children are getting in those first years of life is extremely important to their later development," said Adriana Adams, early literacy implementation manager.

Guilford County is one of more than 30 communities nationwide to have adopted the basics.