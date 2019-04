Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A fire damaged a Winston-Salem barbecue restaurant Wednesday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire started around 6:20 p.m. at Mr. Barbecue, located at 1381 Peters Creek Parkway.

Everyone inside the restaurant was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

As of 6:45 p.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire.

There is no word on what started the fire.