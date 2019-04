Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Life is full of important decisions, and one of the most important is who'll make decisions about your health when you can't.

National Healthcare Decisions Day is coming up on April 16.

In this week's Successful Aging we talk about some of the questions you may need to consider, such as:

When is the right time to choose a Proxy? Who should you choose to be your Proxy? How to become a Proxy?



You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.