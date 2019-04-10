× Car crashes into LeBauer HealthCare building on Guilford College Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car crashed into a LeBauer HealthCare building in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at the facility located at 4023 Guilford College Road at 1:10 p.m.

Greensboro police, the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The driver of the car did not need to be taken to the hospital.

There is no estimate on the damage to the building.