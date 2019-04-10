Burlington mom, burglar exchange fire after overnight home break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A mom and her 10-year-old son were asleep at their Burlington home when she woke up to the sound of someone breaking in through the kitchen window, police report.

The confrontation quickly became a fire fight when she confronted the man with a gun.

At about 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Everett Street.

The 31-year-old mom said she woke up when she heard the break-in happening in the kitchen, located in the back of the home.

She brought a gun with her as she went to face the burglar in the kitchen.

That's when the burglar opened fire on her.

The mother was able to fire back and the suspect climbed out through the window and ran away towards Fix Street.

The mother and son were not hurt. Officers do not know if the burglar was hit.

Police are looking for the burglar.

The victim will not face charges.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.