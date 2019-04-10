Buildings collapse, fire burning in downtown Durham; multiple injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. -- Several buildings have collapsed and a fire is burning in downtown Durham following reports of a gas explosion, WTVD reported.

Witnesses are describing a very chaotic scene in a popular area.

CBS 17 said that multiple injuries have been reported.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

"I've never seen anything like it before," Robin Jarvi told WTVD. "I was sitting at the traffic light...and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner but a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."

The reported explosion happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 North Duke Street. Main Street Clinical Associates is the business located at 115 North Duke Street. That is a private practice that provides mental health services.

The explosion happened near Durham School of the Arts. No students were injured.

"Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries. Dismissal is in process," Durham Public Schools said in a statement on Twitter.

Avoid Morgan at Duke Streets in Downtown #Durham right now. @durhamcityfire & @DurhamPoliceNC are on scene now dealing with the results of a gas leak. Again, avoid this area so our first responders can work! — CityofDurhamNC (@CityofDurhamNC) April 10, 2019

Several buildings have collapsed in the area of Kaffeinate coffee shop in Brightleaf Square.

"(We) hear this loud boom, an aftershock, then the whole roof system shook," a construction worker who was working on a nearby church's roof told WTVD's Tim Pulliam. "(We) saw cloud of smoke and then saw the building slowly crumble."

I’m with county leaders from across NC in a ballroom at the Durham Convention Center, where the gas explosion was quite loud and it shook the chandeliers. Hoping everyone is ok. Thank you to our first responders already on the scene. — Greg Ford (@GregFordNC) April 10, 2019

“All I could think about was my wife and kids.” @TimABC11 interviewing eyewitness after massive explosive in #DowntownDurham. He is reporting several evacuations in the area. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VNn0POhsDs — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 10, 2019

Residents are encouraged to avoid Morgan and Duke streets.