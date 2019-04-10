Explosion in downtown Durham kills 1, injures 15

Bank of America hikes minimum wage to $20 an hour, study finds best day of week to get gas and more

Posted 1:26 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, April 10, 2019

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Bank of America which increased its minimum wage to $20 an hour, a study which found the best day of the week to fill up on gas and Boeing which didn't book any commercial orders for 737 Jetliners in March.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.