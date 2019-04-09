× Twin 10-year-old girls possibly kidnapped from gated Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police Department is trying to find two girls who went missing from an apartment complex Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

Police responded to the North Hills at Town Center gated apartment complex after the possible kidnapping at about 7:08 a.m.

Officers said the children may be twins and may be about 10 years old.

The caller told officials they went to check on the girls and they were not there. It is unclear where they were taken from.

Police have not released any more information or a description of the missing children.

This is a developing story.