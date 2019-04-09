× Teenager arrested after allegedly shooting man behind Asheboro convenience store

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A teenager was arrested about a week after he allegedly shot and injured another man in Asheboro, according to police.

Delwon Irvin Roberts, 17, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; robbery with a dangerous weapon; discharging a firearm in city limits; resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officers and probation violation.

Officers found him at about 4:51 p.m. Monday after he was pulled over near Sunset Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

Roberts reportedly ran from the car, but officers caught him after chasing after him.

The charges date back to an incident that took place at about 8:31 pm. March 31.

A 31-year-old victim was taken to Randolph Health’s emergency room where he told police he was shot at the C Store convenience store at 401 East Salisbury St.

Roberts allegedly asked to speak with him behind the store, and when they met, the suspect allegedly demanded money and shot the victim.

The victim was recovering in the hospital after being shot in the lower back, according to police.