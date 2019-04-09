Small alligator intentionally placed in Davidson County lake, wildlife resources says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A small alligator was found in a lake on the border of Davidson County on Monday, and now the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission hopes to find out who put it there.

The alligator, about 2.5 feet long, is not native to this part of the state. Alligators like would only be found on the eastern side of the state.

This led Wildlife Resources to conclude the alligator was most likely put in the lake by someone.

The commission believes that finding the culprit will be nearly impossible unless someone comes forward or posts to social media.