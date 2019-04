DURHAM, N.C. — If you suffer from seasonal allergies, just look away.

On Monday, Jeremy Gilchrist posted stunning photos to Facebook showing a thick haze of pollen in Durham.

“No tricks here. Yes you are looking at a green haze made up of tree pollen from the pines of central NC!” he wrote.

The post has been shared more than 15,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

The tree pollen count in Durham was “very high” on Monday, according to the Weather Channel.