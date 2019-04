Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was stabbed at Wood Crossing Apartments Tuesday morning in High Point, according to police.

At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 302-A Brentwood St.

Police found the two people involved in the alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of other people involved. No word on any charges.