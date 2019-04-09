Mom wants justice for son shot, killed in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nearly a year after Dionte Bethea was killed in Greensboro, his mother wants the person who pulled the trigger caught.

Bethea was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Fairfax Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 1, 2018.

"I feel like a part of my heart was gone and I know I ain't ever going to get it back," said Fleshia Jones, Dionte's mother.

Bethea's friend was also shot, but does not want to be identified with those responsible still on the street.

He tells FOX8 that Bethea was trying to break up a fight. He says Bethea was in his car leaving and when he saw his friends were in trouble he rushed to their aid.

"He is a caretaker, he's my brother's keeper. He doesn't want to see his friends if they are in trouble, he's coming to bail them out. That's the kind of person he was," Bethea's friend said.

Greensboro police believe there were possibly two shooters. There is no suspect information available at this time, but it is still an open and active investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.