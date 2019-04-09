× Man wanted after allegedly helping landlord threatening tenants in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are looking for a man on several charges after he allegedly joined a landlord and another man in threatening tenants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Matthew Daniels, 35, of Seagrove, was charged Thursday with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering, felony possession of stolen goods or property and two counts of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure.

He is also wanted on outstanding warrants for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Daniels is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Deputies began searching for Daniels on March 31 after a landlord and two other men, including Daniels, allegedly forced their way into a tenants home and threatened them to move out with a machete and gun, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress on New Hope Church Road.

When they arrived, they saw Bobby Ray Carter, 33, of Randleman, coming out of the house and stopped him.

In the home, deputies found a handgun lying on a sofa just inside the door.

Two victims who live at the residence told the sheriff’s office three people, including their landlord, forced their way into the home and tried to force them to move out.

They said the culprits were Carter, Daniels and the landlord, Miguel N. Cardenas.

One of the men threatened them with a machete while another threatened them with a gun, the residents told deputies.

Carter was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a firearm and misdemeanor simple assault.

Cardenas was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a firearm.