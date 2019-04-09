× Man dies after getting attacked by bees

YUMA, Ariz. (KNXV) — A Yuma man is dead after being attacked by bees on Sunday night, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies said the man, Epigmenio Gonzalez, 51, went out to his backyard to remove a beehive from a couch when the bees became agitated and stung him.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Gonzalez covered with bees. Rural Metro crews sprayed Gonzalez with water to allow first responders to remove him from the area.

Authorities say Gonzalez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Deputies say a woman at the same residence was also transported to the hospital with numerous bee stings. Her condition has not been released.

Several YCSO Deputies and Rural Metro personnel were also stung, however, none required medical attention.