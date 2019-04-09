Man and woman facing charges after stabbing over suspected cheating in front of children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is accused of stabbing a man in front of children over suspected infidelity, and now both are facing charges, High Point police report.

Jasmine Bostic, 31, of High Point, is accused of stabbing Larry J. Ingram Jr., 30, of High Point, at Wood Crossing Apartments Tuesday morning in High Point.

At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 302-A Brentwood St.

Officers reported that during the argument, one of the suspects pulled out a knife.

Ingram was then stabbed six times.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ingram was charged with assault on a female.

Bostic was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

They were both placed in jail under a domestic hold.

The children were transferred to the custody of family members.