Guilford County Schools to have optional teacher workday May 1 because of rally

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will have an optional teacher workday and be closed to students on May 1 because of a planned teacher rally in Raleigh.

Nora Shoptaw, with GCS communications, confirmed the calendar change.

Schools on the traditional calendar will make up the day on June 11.

Other school systems in the state have also announced they will be closed the day of the rally, including Lexington City Schools, Durham Public Schools and Orange County Schools.