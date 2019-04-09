× Florida Senate committee approves parental consent abortion bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill making its way through the Florida Senate would require minors to get parental consent before getting an abortion, the Associated Press reports.

On Monday, the state Senate Health Policy Committee voted 5-4 in support of the bill.

Under current state law in Florida, minors are only required to notify parents if they are getting an abortion.

The bill would also allow a minor to ask a judge to waive the parental consent requirement under certain circumstances, such as sexual abuse.