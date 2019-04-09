Changes coming to Hamburger Square in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Plans have been made and Greensboro Beautiful is ready to make Hamburger Square sizzle.

Randal Romie is a Greensboro Beautiful volunteer. Romie said there is a special reason why the nonprofit organization can't wait to transform the downtown Greensboro square.

"It's an essential part of Greensboro," Romie said. "It's an area we want to bring more people to and it was selected as a project for Greensboro Beautiful's 50th anniversary."

Greensboro Beautiful and its partners see people coming together at the proposed outdoor performance area. Trees and flowers will be planted plus more greenspace will be added. The additional space will create a buffer zone between the sidewalk and cars traveling on South McGee Street. Colorful lights will be added to the railroad bridge that crosses South McGee Street and South Davie Street. Plans also include space for public art and historical markers. One marker will explain how Hamburger Square got its name.

"During World War I, soldiers waited in the area for trains. There were also lots of hamburger and hot dog shops nearby," Romie said.

Workers will begin making improvements to Hamburger Square within the month. One of the first changes will be to the railroad bridge. If you want to know how the new railroad bridge will look, checkout the bridge that's on East Lindsay Street.

"It's painted Greensboro green," Romie said. "But the ornaments on this bridge will be highlighted in different colors so it will really stand out."

Renee Harvey works downtown. She has heard about the plans to enhance Hamburger Square and is glad work will begin soon.

"I think it will be fantastic," Harvey said. "I work in downtown and I love coming out here on my lunch breaks and walking around. It will be a beautiful improvement for sure."

The Hamburger Square improvements will cost Greensboro Beautiful, the City of Greensboro and donors about $150,000. The group hopes to wrap up the renovations by the end of the year.