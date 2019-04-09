Ben & Jerry’s giving out free ice cream for Free Cone Day!

Posted 8:32 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30AM, April 9, 2019

(Ben & Jerry's)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the holiday celebrated the world over: Free Cone Day!

On Tuesday, April 9, Ben & Jerry’s honors their ongoing tradition of giving out ice cream totally free.

From 12 p.m to 8 p.m., guests can visit a Ben & Jerry’s location and pick up a scoop of their favorite ice cream.

For many in the Triad, the closest participating ice cream shop will be the Ben & Jerry’s at Friendly Center at 3332 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

To locate your closest shop, use the company’s scoop shop finder.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.