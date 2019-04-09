× Ben & Jerry’s giving out free ice cream for Free Cone Day!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the holiday celebrated the world over: Free Cone Day!

On Tuesday, April 9, Ben & Jerry’s honors their ongoing tradition of giving out ice cream totally free.

From 12 p.m to 8 p.m., guests can visit a Ben & Jerry’s location and pick up a scoop of their favorite ice cream.

For many in the Triad, the closest participating ice cream shop will be the Ben & Jerry’s at Friendly Center at 3332 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

To locate your closest shop, use the company’s scoop shop finder.