2 arrested after racist vandalism on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill police have arrested two people in connection with the vandalism of a campus monument to African-Americans who helped build the campus, WTVD reports.

The pair is also charged with stealing a UNC flag and replacing it with a Confederate battle flag at the UNC system office.

Nancy Rushton McCorkle, 50, of Newberry, South Carolina, is charged with vandalism causing damage to property and ethnic intimidation.

Ryan Francis Barnett, 31, of Sanford, is charged with vandalism causing damage to property, ethnic intimidation and public urination.

UNC police say they are connected to a group called Heirs to the Confederacy, according to WTVD.

The Unsung Founders Memorial, created by the UNC class of 2002, was vandalized by racial slurs on March 31, according to police. An outdoor art installation near Hanes Art Center was also vandalized.