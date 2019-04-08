× Young boy found dead in North Carolina home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are conducting a death investigation after they said a child was found dead inside a Union County home Sunday afternoon, WSOC reports.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call just before 1 p.m. asking deputies to respond to a home on Senconnee Drive in Indian Trail for a cardiac arrest patient.

Tony Underwood, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Chief Communications Officer, told WSOC the child is around three or four years old and was visiting his father at the time.

Authorities said the boy’s mother was coming to pick up her son from his father’s house after spending the weekend there when she found the child unresponsive in a bedroom.

Officials said the cause of death is still unknown, but crime scene investigators and detectives are investigating.

“We don’t have a lot of details at this point as to how the child may have died,” Underwood said. “There’s no obvious cause of death to us as a physical examination, so we just have to treat it as a suspicious death. We don’t know if it’s a crime at this point or if it’s some natural death, but small children normally don’t die naturally unless there’s some pre-existing condition or some horrific accident.”