Woman charged with living with dead boyfriend for a month without reporting

MONROE, Mich. — A woman was arrested after police found her living with her boyfriend’s dead body, WNWO reports.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers visited an apartment on the 600 block of Harrison Street after the 61-year-old man’s family expressed concern about his well being.

When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Angela Shock and could smell a decomposing body.

“Well what they found inside when they were let in the apartment was a deceased male subject, an obvious deceased male subject sitting in a chair,” Monroe Police Capt. Chad Tolstedt told WNWO. “She needed some place to stay so she decided after he had passed to stay in the apartment with him.”

WDIV reports the body was there for about a month.

Police believe the man died of medical issues with no suspected foul play.

Shock was charged with concealing the death of another and two counts of financial fraud. Police report she was using the man’s bank cards after he died.