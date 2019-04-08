United Way of Greater Greensboro donor wins new car from Rice Toyota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A local man was rewarded for helping those in need.

On Sunday, Rice Toyota in Greensboro announced the winner of a 2019 Toyota Camry.

Anyone who donated a $100 or more during United Way of Greater Greensboro’s 2018 annual campaign qualified for the drawing to win the car.

Six finalists came out to the dealership on Battleground Avenue on Sunday. The person who picked the right key, won the car.

Larry Moehlman took home the prize valued at up to $19,000.

“My feet don't even feel like they are touching the ground,” Moehlman said after finding out he won.

Moehlman works at ITG Brands. He has been giving to United Way for 25 years.

“I like helping people and I kind of struggled a little bit in my earlier years and I know what it's like to need,” Moehlman said.

Michelle Gethers-Clark, the president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro, says the giveaway encouraged more donations.

“We anticipate that we will raise more than $10 million,” said Gethers-Clark.

The drawing also generated at lot of buzz, letting more people know about United Way’s efforts to end poverty in our community.

“We bundle services, sequence them so that people can get the education they need in their household, and get their basic needs met,” Gethers-Clark said. “Moreover, get a job so they can earn a living and become financially stable.”

“We really like to hear how it impacts families in the community, more so than the dollars raised, that is something that is really big for us here at Rice Toyota” said Andy Slaughter, the general sales manager at Rice Toyota. “We just like to give back to the community.”