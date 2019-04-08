Thunderstorms with hail possible Monday; isolated tornadoes ‘not out of the question’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Triad faces a Tuesday evening threat of severe weather, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Scattered showers could roll in as early as 2 p.m., but the strongest thunderstorms would be most likely between 6 p.m. and midnight.

"The primary threats will be from damaging winds and large hail," Byrd said.

Severe Weather Outlook for today Though thunderstorms can occur anytime after lunch, the strongest storms are expected between 6 pm and 11 pm. Primary threats: Hail (1"+) and damaging winds (>58 mph).#upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/5P1K8tWBGL — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) April 8, 2019

Wind speeds could reach more than 58 mph, and 1 inch or more of hail is possible.

"Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question," Byrd said. The main concern, however, will be that wind and hail.

Scattered showers will continue through the night with a 50% chance of showers Tuesday and quiet weather ahead Wednesday.