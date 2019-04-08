× Thomasville man arrested after running from car wearing nothing but T-shirt, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police have tracked down a man who they say ran away from his car wearing only a T-shirt after a brief car chase.

At about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked at King Row Park after hours.

When the officer turned on the patrol car’s emergency lights, the vehicle started up and drove away. The officer saw a man and woman in the car and initiated a chase.

The vehicle stopped on the 800 block of Douglas Drive where the driver jumped out, wearing only a T-shirt, and ran from the car.

The woman told police the car belonged to the man who ran away and that they had just met on a dating website.

In the car, police found a pair of pants on the driver’s seat containing a wallet and the ID of Naz’here Donjele Miles, 25, of Thomasville.

Miles was arrested and charged with misdemeanor fleeing to elude and resisting, delaying and obstructing.