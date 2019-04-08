Thomasville family upset after no charges in deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The family of one of the good Samaritans that was hit and killed by a driver last year are upset after finding out the driver will not face any charges.

Brittney White and David Cedolia were on the side of U.S. 29 near East Cooksey Drive when they were helping a stranded driver on the side of the road. Another car struck and killed both of them.

It's been eight months since tragedy and to find out the driver would not face any charges set the family back mentally and emotionally.

"Angry, confused, frustrated," said Rhonda McBride, Britney's Mother.

Recently, the district attorney's office decided not to charge the driver after evidence from the State Bureau of Investigation revealed the driver was not impaired, not distracted and there were no signs of criminal intent.

But knowing the driver who hit and killed the two good Samaritans will not face charges doesn't sit right with her family.

"But as a mother you're going to tell me that in the state of North Carolina a person can contribute to their death, so that means you can just go ahead and ride on the highway and you can hit somebody and kill them cause it doesn't matter because they contributed to their own death," McBride said.

The crash investigation revealed the good Samaritans were partially in the roadway when they were helping the driver, but family members say that shouldn't make a difference.

"It's a two-lane highway and they said it was no traffic on the road other than them I don't see why he didn't switch lanes, because there were three vehicles he had to have seen three vehicles on the side of the road," said Willis White, Britney's father.

Her family described her as a very kind and helpful person. She loved her son dearly and would help anyone in need.

"He didn't ask for his mom to be gone, he didn't ask for his grandmother to raise him but that's a strong boy," McBride said.

Dealing with the loss, they're undergoing therapy and trying to find peace without their daughter.

"Whether they charge him or not, I forgive him for killing my daughter. Not hitting her but killing my daughter, I forgive you," McBride said.