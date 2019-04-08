× Teenager in Asheboro accused of having videos of himself abusing animals

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A teenager in Asheboro faces charges after police said he had videos of himself abusing animals.

The 16-year-old has been charged with five counts of felony cruelty to animals and received a $15,000 bond.

A Randolph County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer received information that the teenager had the videos on Thursday.

The suspect was called in and admitted to having videos and images of himself abusing animals, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the images and videos showed the suspect abusing domestic and wild animals.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission has been contacted and more charges may be forthcoming.