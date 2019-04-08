× Teen charged after photo posted to social media shows gun at Carver High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is accused of having a gun at Carver High School, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Tristian Michael Hairston, 16, of Winston-Salem, is charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and possession of a handgun by a minor.

On Friday, Winston-Salem police got a report that someone, later identified as Hairston, posted an image on social media showing a gun, with the background clearly showing the campus of Carver High School.

During the investigation, officers found a .22 caliber handgun at Hairston’s home.

Officers said there is no evidence Hairston threatened staff or students and said it appears the photo was taken outside of normal school hours.

Hairston was arrested and given a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court April 25.