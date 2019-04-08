Teen arrested after person injured in shooting near Dudley High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A teen has been arrested after a shooting near Dudley High School injured a person, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Prince-Fruquan Malik Allah, 16, of Greensboro, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharge into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on March 28 on South English Street near McConnell Road, just blocks from Dudley High School.

The victim called 911 while driving and was told to stop near the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Lincoln Street to wait for EMS.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Greensboro police have not said what led up to the shooting and the victim's identity has not been released.