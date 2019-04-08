× Police arrest Greensboro teenager accused of robbing multiple people

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teenager in Greensboro accused of robbing multiple people last month has been arrested and charged.

Avion Bell, 16, was jailed in Guilford County under a $1 million bond on four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bell is accused of robbing several people beginning March 23 through the beginning of April. He was arrested Friday.

Bell allegedly approached the victims with a weapon and took anything they had including cash, a purse, a wallet and keys.

The alleged crimes happened at locations including the 200 block of Winston Street, the 300 block of Berryman Street, the 3300 block of North Elm Street and the 2000 block of Ashley Road.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.