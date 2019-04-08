North Carolina woman charged after 5-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort

Posted 6:14 pm, April 8, 2019, by

Lortoria Shantel Pittman

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Carolina woman has been charged after a 5-year-old child drowned at a Myrtle Beach resort, WMBF reports.

Lortoria Shantel Pittman, 29, of Elm City, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Myrtle Beach police came to the Ocean Reef Resort around 9 p.m. Friday after a report of a juvenile possibly drowning.

The Horry County Coroner confirmed to WMBF that the child has died.

Pittman was given a $7,500 bond and has since been released from police custody.

Google Map for coordinates 33.740000 by -78.818835.

7100 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

