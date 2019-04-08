Man charged after allegedly driving impaired, wrong way on I-40 and crashing into another vehicle; tractor-trailer overturned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a wrong-way, impaired driver hit another vehicle on Interstate 40 in Greensboro and a tractor-trailer in the area overturned while trying to avoid the crash.

Seth Winstead, 24, of Pelham, N.C., was driving a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck the wrong way on I-40 Eastbound at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Winstead allegedly hit a black 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by a 33-year-old Kannapolis woman between East Gate City Boulevard and Youngs Mill Road.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Winstead was charged with driving while impaired. Police said more charges are expected.

The driver of a tractor-trailer tried to avoid the wreck and swerved off the road and overturned.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was carrying produce, was not hurt.

Traffic on I-40 reopened in both directions later that day.