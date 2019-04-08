Man accused of inappropriately touching female student on UNCG campus turns himself in to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man accused of following and inappropriately touching a female student on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus turned himself in to police Monday.

Ryan Hall, of Greensboro, was jailed under a $10,000 bond and faces one count of sexual battery and two counts each of second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor stalking.

UNCG police said at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, two female students were at the fountain area outside the cafeteria when they were approached by a man carrying a small dog.

The man followed the students to two locations on campus where he inappropriately touched one of them, police said.

He turned himself in on Monday and has been banned from campus. Students who see him on campus can call UNCG police at (336) 334-5963.